SRI LANKAN RUPEE DROPS TO NEW LOW
Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated further against the US Dollar, informed the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
The current selling rate of the US Dollar is Rs 183.17 while the buying price is Rs 179.20.
What to do ‘Naraka-Kalata’. Increase the cabinet to 65! More imports! More luxury vehicles!! We will reach the magic figure 200 by March 2019!!
My dear fellow citizens,
This is the aluth Samanela Yugaya, my dear friends.
The dollar will soon be LKR 200 before the next Poya.
Cannot understand why the SC chased the progressive MR Government and its economic whizz, Bandula Gunawaradane?
We are going rapidly down the drain, my friends.