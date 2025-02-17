Sri Lanka’s Budget Speech 2025

Posted by Editor on February 17, 2025 - 8:57 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Minister of Finance commenced presenting the Budget Speech 2025 at 10:35 AM today (February 17).

Click to Refresh and View Updates!

01:03 PM – A daily wage of Rs. 1,700 for plantation workers will be implemented.

01:02 PM – Pension increases for all retirees who retired before January 1, 2020, will be implemented in three phases.

12:56 PM – Private sector employers have agreed to increase the basic salary of employees from Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 27,000 starting in April this year, with plans to raise it to Rs. 30,000 by January 2026.

12:54 PM – Rs. 10,000 million will be allocated for state sector recruitment.

12:54 PM – Rs. 110 billion will be allocated for salary increases this year.

12:50 PM – The government has announced a salary increase for public sector employees, raising the basic salary from Rs. 24,250 to Rs. 40,000.

12:46 PM – A housing scheme consisting of 108 units will be constructed in Kottawa Palathuruwatte, funded by the Chinese government, for artists and journalists.

12:45 PM – Rs. 300 million will be allocated for the celebration of National Sri Lankan Day.

12:44 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for the renovation of housing schemes for low-income families.

12:43 PM – A sum of Rs. 1,500 million will be allocated for resettlement.

12:41 PM – Rs 300 million will be allocated to reduce human-elephant conflicts, and Rs 250 million will be set aside for compensation.

12:38 PM – Rs 1 million will be allocated to each MP through the decentralized budget.

12:35 PM – Rs. 5,000 million will be allocated for the Clean Sri Lanka program.

12:34 PM – Proposals will be presented for the economic development of the Eastern Province, with plans to secure support from the Indian government.

12:32 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated to commence the construction of the Vadduvakal Bridge.

12:29 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for the development of rural bridges, while Rs. 5,000 million will be allocated for rural roads and bridges in the Northern Province.

12:28 PM – A new program will be developed to address the long-standing debt of SriLankan Airlines.

12:28 PM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated for the modernization of railway transportation.

12:27 PM – Rs. 100 million will be allocated for the feasibility study of the development of Thambuttegama Railway Station.

12:23 PM – Skill development program to be launched for convicted prisoners.

12:22 PM – Rs 250 million will be allocated for the preliminary work of the proposed expansion of the Kelaniweli railway line from Avissawella to Ratnapura.

12:21 PM – A sum of Rs. 3,000 million will be allocated for the procurement of 100 low-floor buses to be operated in the urban areas of Colombo.

12:17 PM – Rs 15 billion will be allocated to offer higher interest rates for senior citizens.

12:16 PM – Rs 500 million will be allocated for the program to eliminate the drug menace.

12:15 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for the supply of a package of dry rations through Sathosa outlets for the festive season.

12:15 PM – A proposal has been made to allocate Rs. 1 million to build permanent and secure houses for each orphaned child.

12:12 PM – The compensation provided to victims of natural disasters will be increased from Rs. 250,000 to Rs. 1 million.

12:10 PM – A total of Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated for child welfare at children’s homes. Rs. 2,000 will be credited to each child’s account at these homes every month, and Rs. 3,000 will be given to the guardians of the children.

12:07 PM – Rs. 250 million will be allocated for purchasing vehicles to transport accused children to court.

12:05 PM – Rs. 200 million will be allocated for the development of the freshwater fishing industry.

12:04 PM – The monthly allowance for kidney patients will increase from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 10,000, while the allowance for low-income senior citizens will rise from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000.

12:02 PM – Rs. 250 million will be allocated to support the production of Ceylon cinnamon and other local products.

12:02 PM – Rs. 232.5 million will be allocated for the Aswesuma benefits.

12:01 PM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated for coconut cultivation in the Northern Coconut Triangle.

12:01 PM – An updated data system will be established to assist in agricultural decision-making.

11:56 AM – A proposal has been made to allocate Rs. 2,500 million for the development of the dairy sector.

11:56 AM – The monthly allowance awarded to Grade 5 students will be increased from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1,000.

11:54 AM – Steps will be taken to amend the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) Act to regulate the collection of paddy and rice.

11:53 AM – Sixty-one oil tanks in Trincomalee will be developed in collaboration with international partners.

11:51 AM – The cost of a preschool child’s breakfast will be increased by Rs 100.

11:50 AM – Rs 100 million will be allocated to increase preschool teachers’ allowances.

11:50 AM – Rs 35,000 million has been allocated for the supply of fertilizer in 2025.

11:47 AM – Rs. 100 million will be allocated for the development of infrastructure facilities at the Jaffna Library. An additional Rs. 200 million will be allocated for the development of libraries in other parts of the country.

11:45 AM – Rs. 500 million will be allocated for the development of sports schools across five provinces.

11:42 AM – Rs. 500 million has been allocated for the project to review the school system.

11:42 AM – Mahapola Scholarships will increase from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,500.

11:41 AM – Rs. 1,000 million has been allocated to provide meals for school children.

11:39 AM – Rs. 185 billion to be allocated for the purchase of drugs and medical equipment.

11:39 AM – Rs. 135 billion allocated for the development of the university system.

11:37 AM – Rs. 200 million allocated to establish an autism treatment center at Ridgeway Hospital.

11:36 AM – Rs. 120 million allocated for women’s empowerment programs.

11:36 AM – A record allocation of Rs. 604 billion has been made for the health sector.

11:34 AM – Rs. 7,500 million has been allocated for the provision of nutrition packs for pregnant mothers, while Rs. 5,000 million has been allocated for the supply of Thriposha.

11:33 AM – A Development Bank will be established based on the structure of existing state banks, and state banks have expressed their agreement with the proposed development loan schemes.

11:31 AM – No funds have been allocated for MPs’ vehicles this year, and they will not receive vehicle permits.

11:30 AM – Rs. 1 billion will be allocated for the commercialization of research and new innovations.

11:29 AM – Government-owned luxury vehicles will be auctioned in March this year.

11:24 AM – The government will launch digital ticketing for tourism and has allocated Rs. 500 million for the initiative.

11:22 AM – Plans are underway to strengthen data protection laws.

11:22 AM – An allocation of Rs. 500 million will be made to develop new tourist destinations, including Anuradhapura and Yapahuwa.

11:20 AM – The government plans to introduce a series of measures aimed at reducing the circulation of physical currency notes.

11:20 AM – An additional Rs. 3,000 million will be allocated to support the development of the digital economy, on top of the current allocations.

11:18 AM – The concept of providing ‘all services in one place’ is being developed, with the necessary approvals in place for the steps required to digitize public services.

11:17 AM – “We are working on a long-term solution to address port congestion. The country needs a national quality management system. To achieve this goal, we are allocating Rs. 750 million this year,” the President stated.

11:14 AM – The allocation of Rs. 1,000 million will be used to upgrade scanning services at Colombo Port and Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

11:13 AM – The Bimsaviya Program will be accelerated.

11:13 AM – Government-owned lands will be leased for productive economic activities.

11:10 AM – A new Act will be introduced to facilitate Public-Private Partnerships.

11:07 AM – The Economic Transformation Act is set to undergo amendments.

11:06 AM – New tariff structures will be introduced to create a straightforward, transparent, and predictable framework, designed to eliminate barriers to accessing high-quality raw materials at affordable prices.

11:06 AM – A new Customs Act will be introduced through amendments to the current Act.

11:04 AM – Steps will be taken to expand the free trade agreement.

11:03 AM – The national development plan will be drafted for the years 2025 to 2029.

11:00 AM – Essential goods and services will be continuously provided, ensuring their availability at fair prices while maintaining quality standards.

11:00 AM – Export revenue of USD 19 billion is projected for 2025.

10:58 AM – We recognize how the previous administration allocated limited tax revenues. Our goal is to manage these funds wisely and responsibly.

10:58 AM – The largest allocation ever has been made for the education and health sectors.

10:57 AM – Currently, we have reached a stable position. The goal of this budget is to safeguard the economic rights and well-being of the people.

10:55 AM – The government aims to establish a system that will foster collective discipline by minimizing corruption and waste.

10:54 AM – Presenting the 2025 budget, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake highlighted the rising demand for fair wage increases amid declining real wages. He assured that measures would be implemented to ensure economic stability for the public.

10:52 AM – Every citizen plays a role in economic activity.

10:50 AM – The government intends to allocate its limited tax revenue based on priority needs.

10:45 AM – The government aims to sustain an economic growth rate of 5 percent in 2025.

10:41 AM – Despite various claims against the NPP government, the government has successfully stabilized the economy, strengthened the rupee against the US dollar, and instilled confidence among investors.

10:35 AM – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Minister of Finance commenced the presentation of the Appropriation Bill for the 2025 fiscal year.