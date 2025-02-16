Adani Group to reopen talks with Sri Lanka after wind project withdrawal
Posted by Editor on February 16, 2025 - 10:32 am
Top executives from the Adani Group are set to reopen discussions with the Sri Lankan government next week, just days after the company announced its withdrawal from a major wind energy project in the country, reports say.
Adani’s withdrawal marks the second major foreign investment exit from Sri Lanka in recent months. In December 2024, the Australian firm United Petroleum also pulled out of its project in the country.
With new talks on the horizon, both sides are expected to explore ways to revive the wind energy project, potentially addressing tariff concerns and regulatory challenges.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Adani Group to reopen talks with Sri Lanka after wind project withdrawal February 16, 2025
- 13 Sri Lankans rescued from Myanmar cybercrime camps February 16, 2025
- Canadian woman arrested at BIA with Rs. 360 Million worth of hashish February 16, 2025
- GovPay to process payments for 30 more state institutions in Sri Lanka starting April February 15, 2025
- Defence Secretary opens 8th annual sessions of Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine February 15, 2025