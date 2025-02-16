13 Sri Lankans rescued from Myanmar cybercrime camps

Posted by Editor on February 16, 2025 - 10:17 am

A total of 13 out of 17 Sri Lankans who were forcibly detained in cybercrime camps in Myanmar have been rescued, according to official sources.

The rescued individuals include 11 young men and two young women, all aged between 20 and 30.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Myanmar confirmed that arrangements are being made for their return to Sri Lanka under the supervision of Thai authorities. The individuals are currently safe and will be transferred from the Thai border to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Bangkok before returning home in the coming days.

Meanwhile, four other Sri Lankans remain detained in separate cybercrime camps in Myanmar. Foreign Ministry sources indicate that efforts are underway to secure their release as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath recently sought assistance in rescuing Sri Lankans trapped in these cybercrime operations during discussions with the Thai Foreign Minister and Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister. As a result of these diplomatic efforts, the 13 individuals have now been freed.

Additionally, reports indicate that over 250 individuals from 20 countries were rescued from cybercrime camps in Myanmar on February 13. Despite this progress, some Sri Lankans remain in the custody of these cybercriminals, and negotiations for their release are ongoing.