Canadian woman arrested at BIA with Rs. 360 Million worth of hashish

Posted by Editor on February 16, 2025 - 9:54 am

A 36-year-old Canadian woman has been arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Bureau at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle 36.5 kilograms of hashish, valued at approximately Rs. 360 million.

This marks the largest such seizure at the airport to date.

The suspect, who had arrived from Toronto, Canada, via Abu Dhabi, UAE, was apprehended by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit following her arrival on the night of February 15, 2025.

Acting on an international intelligence tip-off, Customs officers conducted a thorough search of her luggage and discovered 36 kilograms and 152 grams of hashish concealed within several bedsheets packed inside two suitcases.

Authorities suspect that the consignment was intended for re-export to another destination. Sri Lanka Customs confirmed that the suspect, along with the seized narcotics, will be handed over to the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.