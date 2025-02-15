GovPay to process payments for 30 more state institutions in Sri Lanka starting April

February 15, 2025

The Ministry of Digital Economy states that, from April 2025 onwards, facilities will be provided to process payments for 30 more state institutions in Sri Lanka through GovPay.

Deputy Minister Eranga Weeraratne stated that payments for 15 state institutions have already been facilitated through GovPay.

He further mentioned that, on February 14 alone, the number of transactions conducted through GovPay for these institutions exceeded 300,000.

Deputy Minister Weeraratne noted that the application has gained popularity among the public.

Additionally, the Ministry of Digital Economy stated that many other state institutions have expressed interest in connecting to GovPay.