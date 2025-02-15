Defence Secretary opens 8th annual sessions of Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine

Posted by Editor on February 15, 2025 - 6:54 pm

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) graced the inauguration of the 8th Annual Academic Sessions of the Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine (SLCOMM) as the Chief Guest.

The prestigious event took place yesterday (February 14) at Hotel Galadari in Colombo.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Secretary highlighted the unique role of military doctors, stating, “Military doctors are not just medical professionals but also officers, bound by a greater sense of duty, discipline, and sacrifice.” He further emphasized the importance of equipping military medical professionals to address modern security challenges, including bioterrorism, pandemic control, and chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats. Recognizing the need for international collaboration in this evolving landscape, he commended SLCOMM for fostering innovation and knowledge-sharing over the past eight years.

Upon his arrival, the Defence Secretary was warmly welcomed by the President of SLCOMM and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Sri Lanka Army, Brigadier Primal Peiris. Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon Dr. Narendra Pinto attended the ceremony as the Guest of Honour.

Themed “Advancing Military Healthcare Excellence, Innovation, and Global Impact,” this year’s academic sessions focused on enhancing healthcare services for military personnel and their families through advanced technology and innovation.

In recognition of their pioneering contributions to the establishment and growth of SLCOMM, the Defence Secretary presented special tokens of appreciation to Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe (Retd), Surgeon Rear Admiral Nicholas Jayasekera (Retd), and Air Vice Marshal Lalith Jayaweera, acknowledging their dedication to elevating the institution to new heights.

The event was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Tri-Forces Commanders, Directors of Tri-Forces Health Services, Executive Committee Members of SLCOMM, and international delegates.