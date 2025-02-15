NPP MP K. Ilankumaran injured in car crash in Chavakachcheri

Posted by Editor on February 15, 2025 - 6:45 pm

Jaffna District National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament, K. Ilankumaran, was injured in a road accident earlier today (February 15) in the Chavakachcheri area.

The incident occurred while the MP’s vehicle was en route from Kilinochchi to Jaffna. According to police, a small lorry traveling ahead of the MP’s car suddenly turned towards Chavakachcheri, resulting in a collision.

The impact caused the MP’s vehicle to veer off the road and topple.

MP Ilankumaran, his assistant, and the driver of the car sustained injuries and were admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The Chavakachcheri Police have launched an investigation into the accident.