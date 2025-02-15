PHI arrested in Galewela for Rs. 200,000 bribe over hotel trade license

A Public Health Inspector (PHI) attached to the Galewela Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 200,000 to renew a hotel’s trade license.

The arrest followed a complaint from a hotel owner in Ibbagamuwa, who had applied to the Galewela Pradeshiya Sabha for the renewal of the hotel’s 2025 trade license.

As part of the process, the PHI was required to inspect the establishment and provide a recommendation to the Pradeshiya Sabha. However, he allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 200,000 in exchange for issuing the recommendation letter.

Acting on the complaint, CIABOC officers conducted a sting operation and arrested the suspect yesterday (February 14) at around 7:48 PM while accepting the bribe near Sri Buddhajayanthi Viharaya in Thalakiriyagama.

The suspect is set to be produced before the Dambulla Magistrate’s Court.