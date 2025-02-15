Bus overturns near Panadura flyover, four injured

February 15, 2025

A private bus traveling from Lunugamvehera to Colombo overturned near the Panadura flyover around 4:00 AM today (February 15), leaving four passengers injured.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, there were more than 50 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

The Panadura South Police suspect that a mechanical failure in the bus’s wheels may have caused the accident.

The bus sustained significant damage in the crash, which occurred near the Panadura main bus stand.

Following the incident, the driver was taken into custody by the Panadura South Police.