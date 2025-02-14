AG files money laundering charges against Yoshitha, Grandmother
Posted by Editor on February 14, 2025 - 3:59 pm
The Attorney General has filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother, Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Yoshitha is the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The indictments allege that between 2012 and 2015, they failed to disclose the source of funds used to acquire land and properties in Sirimalwatta Uyana, Ratmalana, and Dehiwala.
The Attorney General asserts that this constitutes an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
