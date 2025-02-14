Speaker announces Supreme Court ruling on Local Authorities Elections Bill

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2025 - 12:46 pm

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has made its determination on the “Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions)” Bill, which was challenged under Article 121(1) of the Constitution.

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, announced this to the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (February 14).

The Bill was heard by a three-judge bench. The Speaker revealed that two of the judges, forming the majority, concluded that the Bill, particularly Clauses 2 and 3, is inconsistent with Article 12(1) of the Constitution. As such, the Bill can only be passed with a special majority, as required under Article 84(2).

However, the third judge of the bench disagreed, stating that the Bill, in its entirety, does not violate the Constitution and can be enacted with a simple majority in Parliament.

The decision now clears the path for further parliamentary proceedings on the Bill, depending on how lawmakers choose to proceed.