Sri Lanka ends daily power cuts as Norochcholai unit rejoins national grid

February 14, 2025

The Minister of Power announced today (14 February) that daily power cuts will no longer be imposed following the successful addition of a Norochcholai Power Plant unit to the national grid.

The previously inactive unit of the Norochcholai Power Plant has now resumed operations, with one of its three generators successfully reconnected, supplying 300 megawatts of electricity.

This development comes after Sri Lanka experienced a nationwide power outage on 9 February 2025, which disrupted the electricity supply across the country from around 11:15 AM.

The outage was linked to an incident at the Panadura grid substation, where a monkey reportedly entered the facility, triggering an imbalance in the power system.