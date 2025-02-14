Fake News Alert: No school or tuition closures today

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2025 - 10:46 am

The Director General of Government Information, H. S. K. J. Bandara, has confirmed that a fake letter is circulating on social media, falsely claiming that all schools and tuition classes in Sri Lanka are closed today.

The fabricated letter appears under a fake Ministry of Education letterhead with a forged signature of the Ministry Secretary. Authorities have clarified that this information is completely false.

The public is urged not to share or spread this misleading letter or its content.