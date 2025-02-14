NWSDB denies reports of water cut to Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence

Posted by Editor on February 14, 2025 - 8:00 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) issued a statement yesterday (February 13) addressing reports that the water supply to the official residence of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa had been disconnected.

In the statement, the NWSDB clarified that these reports were false.

They explained that the water supply was disconnected on February 13, 2025, at a different location near the former president’s official residence due to non-payment of outstanding bills. However, this location was not the official residence of the former president.

According to the statement, this location was previously occupied by security personnel assigned to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, but they vacated the premises in October 2024.

The Deputy General Manager of the NWSDB inquired about the matter from a security officer currently present at the location. It was revealed that neither the former president nor his security officers were using the water supply at this site.

Furthermore, it was discovered that, in the past, the water bills for this location had been paid by the Presidential Secretariat.

The NWSDB stated that its officials had repeatedly notified the occupants, both in writing and verbally, to settle the outstanding payments. Yesterday, officials visited the site once again and informed them about the overdue payment.

The NWSDB disclosed that the water supply was disconnected due to unpaid dues amounting to approximately Rs. 429,000.

They emphasized that the disconnection of the water supply at this location had not caused any inconvenience to the former president or his security personnel.