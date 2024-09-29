Sri Lanka’s excise chief denies illegal liquor license claims

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2024 - 10:02 am

The Commissioner General of the Excise Department of Sri Lanka, M.J. Gunasiri, stated that claims made by certain parties regarding the illegal issuance of a large number of liquor licenses during the Presidential Election period are false.

He mentioned that only around 172 liquor licenses have been issued since May 2023, based on a policy decision taken by the government.

The Commissioner General further noted that this has generated approximately Rs. 2,200 million in revenue.

He also mentioned that all companies have agreed to settle their outstanding taxes for the years 2023 and 2024 by November 30, 2024.