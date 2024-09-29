G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam results released

Posted by Editor on September 29, 2024 - 8:44 am

The results of the 2023 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination in Sri Lanka have been released.

The Examinations Department of Sri Lanka stated that the results were published at midnight on September 28, 2024. Candidates can access their results on the websites www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk.

The department has provided the following hotlines for any inquiries regarding the results: 1911, 011 2 785 922, 011 2 786 616, 011 2 784 208, or 011 2 784 537.

Applications for the re-scrutiny of O/L results will be accepted from October 1 to October 14, 2024.

A total of 452,979 candidates appeared for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination this year, including 387,648 school candidates and 65,331 private candidates. The exams were conducted at 3,527 centers from May 6 to May 15, 2024.