Sri Lanka President attends 25th Colombo International Book Fair

Posted by Editor on September 28, 2024 - 8:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake attended the “Colombo International Book Fair” this morning (September 28) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) premises in Colombo.

The “Colombo International Book Fair” is being held for the 25th time in commemoration of Literature Month. The President received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public attending the fair.

This year’s event features around 400 stalls, including several local and international book sellers. The President visited some of these stalls and engaged in brief conversations with attendees.

At the event, the President of the Sri Lanka Book Publishers’ Association, Mr. Samantha Indeewara Samarasinghe, presented a draft of the National Policy on Children’s Books to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The “Colombo International Book Fair,” organized annually by the Sri Lanka Book Publishers’ Association, will be held at the BMICH premises from September 27 to October 6, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.

A number of notable figures, including Senior Professor Liyanage Amarakeerthi of the University of Peradeniya, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Education Udara Dikkumbura, Director Samanthi Jayasuriya, and Head of the Department of Integrated Design at the University of Moratuwa, Ruwandika Senanayake, were also present at the occasion.