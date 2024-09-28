Sri Lanka President issues gazette on new ministry portfolios

Posted by Editor on September 28, 2024 - 4:00 pm

The Gazette notification No. 2403/53, outlining the division of institutions and portfolios under Sri Lanka’s new ministries, was published yesterday (September 27).

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued this Gazette in accordance with the authority granted to him under Article 44(1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The short-term Cabinet of the new government was appointed recently.

You can read the Gazette here.