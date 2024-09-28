All income tax payments in Sri Lanka must be completed by September 30, 2024

The Inland Revenue Department of Sri Lanka has stated that all income tax payments for the 2023/2024 assessment year must be completed by Monday, September 30, 2024.

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, Sepalika Chandrasekara, warned that individuals who fail to pay or delay their income tax payments will be subject to legal penalties and interest.

Additionally, she noted that any outstanding taxes owed by individuals, for any type of tax, must also be paid by September 30, 2024.

Commissioner General Chandrasekara emphasized that if any outstanding taxes remain unpaid after September 30, 2024, legal action will be taken to recover them, as stipulated in the Inland Revenue Act.

For further details, individuals can contact 1944 or visit their nearest Inland Revenue office.