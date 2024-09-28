Kumara Welgama passes away

Posted by Editor on September 28, 2024 - 8:03 am

Former Member of Parliament for the Kalutara District and former Minister, Kumara Welgama, has passed away at the age of 74.

He died while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Welgama, a long-time member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, later left the party and became the leader of the New Lanka Freedom Party.

From 1984 to 2000, Welgama served as the chief organizer for the Sri Lanka Freedom Party in the Agalawatte electorate.

In the 2020 General Election, he contested under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and was elected to Parliament.

Welgama held the position of Minister of Industrial Development from 2007 to 2010, and Minister of Transport from 2010 to early 2015, in governments led by the SLFP.