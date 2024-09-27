Priyantha Weerasooriya appointed acting Inspector General of Police

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Priyantha Weerasooriya as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This decision was made under the constitutional powers vested in the President.

The official letter of appointment was handed to SDIG Weerasooriya by Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the Secretary to the President, at the Presidential Secretariat today (September 27).

Notably, SDIG Weerasooriya is the first officer in the 158-year history of the Sri Lanka Police to rise from the rank of police constable to Inspector General of Police.

A law graduate from the University of Colombo, he became an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) after being sworn in as a lawyer at the Sri Lanka Law College. He also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management.

Throughout his 36 years of distinguished service, 10 Inspectors General of Police have issued commendation letters recognizing his outstanding contributions to the department.

SDIG Weerasooriya has served as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Crime and Traffic, as well as Director of Police Logistics. He has also participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions in East Timor and Haiti.

At the time of his appointment as Acting IGP, he was serving as the SDIG in charge of the North Central Province.