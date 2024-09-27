Police officers assigned to former Sri Lanka MPs recalled
Posted by Editor on September 27, 2024 - 3:05 pm
The Sri Lanka Police announced that all personnel assigned to provide security to former Parliamentarians and Ministers, except those protecting the former Speaker, former Deputy Speaker, and former Opposition Leader, have been recalled effective today (September 27).
Newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dissolved the Parliament of Sri Lanka at midnight on Tuesday (September 24) through a Gazette notification.
The general election is scheduled for November 14, 2024, and the new Parliament is set to convene on November 21, 2024.
