Sri Lankan President orders reopening of roads near President’s house

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered the reopening of roads around the Colombo Fort President’s House, which had previously been closed with roadblocks.

The President’s House and its surrounding area had been designated as a high-security zone.

Police spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa stated that previously, only authorized vehicles were permitted to use these roads.

With Anura Kumara Dissanayake assuming the presidency, all roadblocks have been removed, allowing public access to the area for the first time in many years.

Accordingly, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha and Janadhipathi Mawatha in front of the President’s House will be open for public transportation starting today (September 27).