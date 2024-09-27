Joe Biden congratulates Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
President Joe Biden of the United States has sent his congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the newly elected president of Sri Lanka.
In a message posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), President Biden wrote:
“Congratulations on your victory, @AnuraDisanayake. The people of Sri Lanka chose you as their president in a free, fair, and peaceful election of which they are justifiably proud. I look forward to working with you to advance peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”
This message shows the U.S. commitment to strengthening ties with Sri Lanka and supporting its new leadership.
