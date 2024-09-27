Joe Biden congratulates Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Posted by Editor on September 27, 2024 - 12:04 pm

President Joe Biden of the United States has sent his congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the newly elected president of Sri Lanka.

In a message posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), President Biden wrote:

“Congratulations on your victory, @AnuraDisanayake. The people of Sri Lanka chose you as their president in a free, fair, and peaceful election of which they are justifiably proud. I look forward to working with you to advance peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

This message shows the U.S. commitment to strengthening ties with Sri Lanka and supporting its new leadership.