Japan to resume 11 projects and support Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts

Posted by Editor on September 27, 2024 - 11:37 am

The Japanese government has reiterated its commitment to fully supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts to combat corruption and irregularities, a key priority of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s administration.

The Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, MIZUKOSHI Hideaki, made this pledge during a meeting with the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat on September 26, 2024.

Ambassador Mizukoshi expressed Japan’s readiness to continue close collaboration with Sri Lanka and announced that work on 11 stalled projects funded by the Japanese government would promptly resume.

These projects include several critical infrastructure and development initiatives, such as:

The Kandy City Water Management Project

Phase II of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) Development Project

The Terrestrial Television Broadcast Digitization Project

The National Transmission and Distribution Network Development Project

Phase II of the Anuradhapura North Water Supply Project

The Rural Infrastructure Development Project

The Kalu Ganga Water Supply Project

Improvements to health and medical services

The Ambassador highlighted the swift completion of the first phase of the Habarana-Veyangoda transmission line project and the Anuradhapura North Water Supply Project, both nearing completion with Japanese assistance. He also mentioned payments related to the recently completed Kelani Ganga new bridge construction project.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Head of the Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka, Nayoki Kamoshida, First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan, Ohashi Kenji, and Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage.

This renewed commitment from Japan underscores the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and their mutual interest in supporting Sri Lanka’s development and governance goals.