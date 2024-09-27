Nilantha Jayawardena charged with contempt of court over Easter Sunday compensation
Posted by Editor on September 27, 2024 - 11:11 am
Charges have been filed against Sri Lanka’s former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Chief Nilantha Jayawardena for contempt of court.
The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today (September 27) that the charges were filed due to his failure to fully pay the Rs. 75 million compensation ordered in relation to the fundamental rights petitions filed over the Easter Sunday terror attack.
Accordingly, the Chief Justice-led seven-judge Supreme Court bench has issued a notice, summoning Nilantha Jayawardena to appear before the court on October 7, 2024, at 9:30 AM.
