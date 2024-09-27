Prime Minister orders swift action on Grade 5 scholarship exam leak investigation

Posted by Editor on September 27, 2024 - 10:52 am

The Prime Minister’s Media Division in Sri Lanka has released a statement regarding the situation concerning the leak of several questions from the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination held on September 15, 2024.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya held a special discussion on Thursday (September 26) with officials from the Ministry of Education regarding this troubling situation.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education has announced the following actions:

The Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka has conducted a preliminary internal investigation and submitted a report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the officials suspected of being involved. The CID has commenced investigations, and one suspect has already been arrested. The CID has assured that the investigations will be completed swiftly, and legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Additionally, the Prime Minister has instructed the establishment of an independent committee comprising both local and international experts on examination assessment methods to promptly obtain recommendations.

Given the sensitivity of this issue for parents and children, the Prime Minister has provided appropriate instructions to ensure that no child is subjected to pressure or injustice and that their well-being is fully safeguarded as swift and appropriate actions are taken based on the reports received.