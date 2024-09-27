Former ministers in Sri Lanka ordered to return residences

Posted by Editor on September 27, 2024 - 10:23 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Administration issued a written notice today (September 27) to former ministers and state ministers, instructing them to immediately return all government houses and bungalows they used during their tenure.

Ministry sources stated that nearly 10 former ministers and state ministers have already inquired about returning their official residences.

The number of government bungalows in Colombo allocated to former ministers, state ministers, and various institutions by the government is 50.

Meanwhile, parliamentary officials have permitted former MPs to continue using official residences in Madiwela until the general election.

Parliamentary officials also informed all former MPs today that the houses must be returned on the day of the parliamentary election or the following day.

Additionally, all allowances, including stamp fees and other facilities provided to MPs, were revoked upon the dissolution of Parliament.