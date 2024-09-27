Former ministers in Sri Lanka ordered to return residences
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Administration issued a written notice today (September 27) to former ministers and state ministers, instructing them to immediately return all government houses and bungalows they used during their tenure.
Ministry sources stated that nearly 10 former ministers and state ministers have already inquired about returning their official residences.
The number of government bungalows in Colombo allocated to former ministers, state ministers, and various institutions by the government is 50.
Meanwhile, parliamentary officials have permitted former MPs to continue using official residences in Madiwela until the general election.
Parliamentary officials also informed all former MPs today that the houses must be returned on the day of the parliamentary election or the following day.
Additionally, all allowances, including stamp fees and other facilities provided to MPs, were revoked upon the dissolution of Parliament.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Former ministers in Sri Lanka ordered to return residences September 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves reach USD 6 billion September 27, 2024
- World Bank extends support to newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake September 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka reinstates previous visa issuing system for foreigners September 26, 2024
- President of Sri Lanka introduces fuel subsidy for fishing community September 26, 2024