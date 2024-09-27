Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves reach USD 6 billion
Posted by Editor on September 27, 2024 - 8:58 am
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka announces that the official reserve assets of the country amounted to USD 6.0 billion by the end of August 2024.
This includes the inflows from the currency swap facility received from the People’s Bank of China.
It is also stated that, so far in 2024, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has taken significant steps to purchase a considerable amount of foreign exchange from the domestic market to increase the Gross Official Reserves (GOR).
