World Bank extends support to newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Posted by Editor on September 26, 2024 - 9:33 pm

The World Bank Group has sent its warmest congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his election as the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

In an official letter to President Dissanayake, the World Bank praised his leadership at an important time in Sri Lanka’s history, highlighting the great opportunities for growth, prosperity, and development ahead.

The letter, signed by Martin Raiser, Vice President of the South Asia Region at the World Bank, and Riccardo Puliti, Vice President of Asia and the Pacific at the International Finance Corporation, showed the institution’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and promoting inclusive growth.

“Your election comes at a critical juncture in Sri Lanka’s history. While the country’s economic reset requires the State’s continued attention, the opportunities for growth, prosperity, and development remain equally significant,” the letter stated.

The World Bank noted that as a long-time partner of Sri Lanka, it is dedicated to addressing the urgent issues faced by the poor and vulnerable in the country.

The letter also recognized the strength and potential of the Sri Lankan people, expressing confidence in President Dissanayake’s ability to lead the country toward lasting development. “Under your leadership, I am confident that the nation will continue to build on its strengths and advance its development agenda,” the letter added.

The World Bank reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with the new administration, led by its Colombo-based Country Manager, Gevorg Sargsyan. “We look forward to deepening our collaboration in serving the people of Sri Lanka in the years to come,” the letter said.

This support comes at a time when Sri Lanka is facing a difficult economic recovery after years of financial troubles. President Dissanayake’s administration has taken on major challenges, such as tackling inflation, foreign debt, and reducing poverty.

The World Bank’s backing shows continued international support for Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts, which will be crucial as the country moves forward.

In conclusion, the World Bank invited President Dissanayake to meet soon and reaffirmed its willingness to provide any help needed by the new administration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future for the Sri Lankan people.