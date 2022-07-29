Sri Lanka’s inflation climbed to 60.8% in July – CCPI

Sri Lanka’s inflation climbed to 60.8% in July 2022 while the inflation grew by 4.5% in July, in contrast with June 2022, indicates the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI).

Inflation climbed primarily due to transport, restaurants and hotels, fish, rice and utilities.

Food inflation increased 90.9% while non food inflation increased 46.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Significantly, the largest monthly increase has been recorded in the transport sector, from 128% in June to 143.6% in July.