Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister says Anti-Terrorism Act to ensure people’s safety
Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe told the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung that the Sri Lanka Government’s objective in bringing the new Anti-Terrorism Act to replace the existing Prevention of Terrorism Act is to ensure the safety of the people of the country.
He explained that the opportunities for violation of human rights have been reduced by the new Anti-Terrorism Bill.
The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met the Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe at the ministry premises yesterday (April 21).
The U.S. Ambassador told the Minister that her country appreciates the measures taken by the Government for the safety of the people and upliftment of the economic situation after the economic crisis.
She said that some of the other countries that have faced similar economic crises have not been able to recover from them in such a short period of time,” states the Ministry’s Media Unit.
