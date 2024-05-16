Harin Fernando urges debate holiday amidst candidate disinterest

Posted by Editor on May 16, 2024 - 9:26 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Tourism, Harin Fernando, suggests that a government holiday should be declared for the debate between opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, so that people can easily watch it.

However, he points out that neither party seems interested in organizing the debate.

“Today, I want to make a request to the other two main candidates. Please arrange this debate because it seems like both of you are avoiding it. I’ve already asked the President to declare a public holiday and encourage the people of Sri Lanka to watch this debate.

How can we build a country with leaders who won’t face challenges?

People who won’t step up to challenges are just playing games. Let’s prove our commitment through action, not just talking.” Fernando said.