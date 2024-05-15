Colombo protest: Court issues order against trade union leaders

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has issued an order against several trade union leaders of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and other participants in a planned protest march in Colombo this evening (May 15).

According to the court order, individuals including the President of the National Trade Union Center (NTUC) K.D. Lal Kantha, Secretary Mahinda Jayasinghe, Deputy Secretary Chandana Sooriyarachchi, CEB Workers’ Union (CEBWU) General Secretary Ranjan Jayalal, Chief Secretary of the All Ceylon General Port Employees’ Union Niroshan Gorakanage, and National Organiser of the Socialist Youth Union (SYU) Eranga Gunasekara are prohibited from causing inconvenience to the public or pedestrians along various major roads in Colombo.

Accordingly, protesters are barred from causing inconvenience to the public or pedestrians along the specified routes from Technical Junction to Kele Pola, Technical Junction, Dean’s Road, Ibbanwala Junction, Darley Road (T.B. Jayah Mawatha), proceeding towards Lotus Tower Road through Gamini Roundabout, and the pavements adjoining these roads.

This order was issued by Maligakanda Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama following a request made by the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Maradana Police Station earlier today (May 15).