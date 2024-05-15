16 Sri Lankan retired military personnel killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka has confirmed the deaths of 16 retired Sri Lankan military personnel in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon has announced plans to repatriate retired Sri Lankan military personnel currently in Russia and Ukraine, with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since May 9th, 287 complaints have been lodged regarding the trafficking of retired military personnel for involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is actively conducting further investigations into this illegal activity.

The Defence Ministry is urging family members of those involved to provide information about retired Sri Lankan military personnel who have joined the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This includes details such as dates of departure, individuals or institutions involved in coordinating their travel, and any other pertinent information.

Information can be shared via the dedicated hotline at 0112441146.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry is calling on the general public to report any individuals involved in human trafficking or those who support it, using the same hotline number.