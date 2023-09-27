Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence announces updates to licensing conditions for private security agencies

In compliance with the provisions of the Private Security Agencies Regularization Act No. 45 of 1998, the Ministry of Defence has taken steps to update the licensing conditions for the regulation and registration of private security agencies currently registered under the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, all registered institutions must submit applications for extension for the next 02 years before three (03) months to the expiration of the license.

Operating without a valid license is an offense punishable under the Private Security Agencies Regulating Act No. 45 of 1998.

Further information and applications for extension of private security agency license and registration can be obtained from the Defence Ministry’s website www.defence.lk.