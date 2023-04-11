Sri Lanka’s Parliament security trained to face possible chemical attack
A team of military experts has trained Sri Lanka’s parliament officials and security personnel in countering a possible chemical attack.
The officials and parliament police division, the STF and tri forces members had been trained in dealing with chemical weapons, sources said.
A senior official said that the training session had been conducted considering the prevailing situation in the country and some intelligence warnings that a sudden chemical attack could be directed at the parliament complex.
(Source: The Island)
This is a good move. What about the guys inside the parliament?
Excellent move to have proper security.
The special forces should also be able to cover the Presidential Secretariat, Central Bank, residences of our leaders and key installations.
What we have in hand is a significant threat to our security with Kumara Gunaratnam (FSP), Wasantha Mudalige, Teacher Union’s Scarecrow, Stalin, Gamman, Gonwansa and Champika Ranawaka etc. on the loose because of the liberal freedoms granted by Prezzo RW.
Yes, the Nation’s security including chemical attacks, are looming and we should be prepared.