Apr 11 2023 April 11, 2023

Sri Lanka’s Parliament security trained to face possible chemical attack

STF guard near Sri Lanka Parliament

A Special Task Force soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool)

A team of military experts has trained Sri Lanka’s parliament officials and security personnel in countering a possible chemical attack.

The officials and parliament police division, the STF and tri forces members had been trained in dealing with chemical weapons, sources said.

A senior official said that the training session had been conducted considering the prevailing situation in the country and some intelligence warnings that a sudden chemical attack could be directed at the parliament complex.

(Source: The Island)

