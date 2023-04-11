Sri Lanka’s Parliament security trained to face possible chemical attack
Posted in Local News
A team of military experts has trained Sri Lanka’s parliament officials and security personnel in countering a possible chemical attack.
The officials and parliament police division, the STF and tri forces members had been trained in dealing with chemical weapons, sources said.
A senior official said that the training session had been conducted considering the prevailing situation in the country and some intelligence warnings that a sudden chemical attack could be directed at the parliament complex.
(Source: The Island)