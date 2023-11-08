Sri Lanka’s Postal workers launch token strike over Nuwara Eliya Post Office

Posted by Editor on November 8, 2023 - 8:39 am

Postal workers in Sri Lanka have launched a token strike against attempts to award the Nuwara Eliya Post Office building for a hotel development project.

Convener of the Lanka Postal Services Union Postal workers, Chinathaka Bandara, says the union went on strike at midnight Tuesday (November 07) to protest the planned sale of the post office buildings in Nuwara Eliya and Kandy.

However, the Department of Posts stated on Tuesday (November 07) that steps have been taken to cancel the leave of all postal employees with immediate effect within the three days of November 8, 9 and 10.

Issuing an announcement, Postmaster General S. R. W. M. R. P. Sathkumara had stated that no post office owned by the Department of Posts will be closed and the President’s Secretary has been informed of the agreement to hand over the Nuwara-Eliya Post Office building to the Urban Development Authority (UDA) in order to allow for a more effective investment opportunity as per the government’s policy.

Minister Bandula Gunawardana has assured that the Urban Development Authority will provide a suitable building in its place to operate the post office, the statement said.