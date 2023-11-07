Glenn Maxwell smashes astonishing 201 to lead Australia past Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most astonishing Cricket World Cup innings by smashing 201 off 128 balls on Tuesday to lead Australia past Afghanistan with 19 deliveries to spare and into the semifinals.

Maxwell finished his highest ODI knock unable to run between the wickets because of cramp, just slashing the ball over the boundary without moving his legs as Australia chased down its target of 292. He hit 21 fours as well as 10 sixes, the last coming off the final ball of the match.

The allrounder came to the rescue after Australia slumped to 91-7 in reply to Afghanistan’s 291-5.

Australia joined India and South Africa in the last four and damaged Afghanistan’s unlikely bid to reach the semifinals.

(Source: AP)