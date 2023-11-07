Court issues stay order on Sri Lanka Cricket’s Interim Committee

Posted by Editor on November 7, 2023 - 11:34 am

The Court of Appeal today (November 07) issued a stay order suspending the operation of the gazette notification in respect of Sri Lanka Cricket’s Interim Committee appointed by the Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe.

Accordingly, the stay order preventing the operation of the seven-member Interim Committee is effective for 14 days.

This order was issued by the Court of Appeal after considering a petition filed by the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva today (November 07).

Related Articles: