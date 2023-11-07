Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court ruled Online Safety Bill can be passed with a Simple Majority
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has determined that the Online Safety Bill or its provisions are NOT inconsistent with the constitution of Sri Lanka, and can be passed by a simple majority in the parliament following Committee Stage amendments on certain clauses.
Pursuant to Article 84(2) of the Constitution, Clauses 3, 5, 7, 9, 11,12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 42, 45, 53, and 56 should be passed by a special majority in the parliament.
However, if these clauses are amended during the Committee Stage, the Online Safety Bill can be passed by a simple majority in the parliament, the Supreme Court has said further.
The Supreme Court determination was announced by the Deputy Speaker in Parliament today (November 07).
