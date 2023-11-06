Sri Lanka appointed a cabinet sub-committee to look into activities of Sri Lanka Cricket
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint a four-member cabinet sub-committee to look into the Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) appointed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe.
The main objective of this four-member cabinet sub-committee is to suggest to the government the best course of action to take to prevent the further decline of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
The cabinet sub-committee is headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and the other members of the committee include Ministers Tiran Alles, Manusha Nanayakkara and Kanchana Wijesekera.
The Minister of Sports appointed an interim committee headed by former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga to restore Sri Lankan cricket earlier today (November 06).
