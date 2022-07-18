State of Emergency declared in Sri Lanka

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued declaring a state of emergency in Sri Lanka with effect from today (July 18).

The state of emergency has been declared in a proclamation by Sri lanka’s Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in terms of Article 40 (1) (C) of the Constitution, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act No. 28 of 1988.

According to the gazette, the public emergency in Sri Lanka has been declared in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.