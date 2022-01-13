Station Masters’ Union began a 24-hour token strike from last night

The Railway Station Masters’ Union (RSMU) commenced a 24 hour token strike from midnight yesterday (January 12).

RSMU President Sumedha Somaratne stated that the trade union action has been initiated based on several demands including the arbitrary cancellation of long distance train services without prior notice.

Train journeys have been cancelled a few hours before their scheduled departure time, after seats are reserved, he complained.

“This is something the administration is doing on purpose. We suspect that the General Manager of Railways is aware of this.”