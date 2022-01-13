Public & private sector staff should be encouraged to work from home

Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena says valuable time saved and unnecessary expenditure can be reduced by allowing both state and private sector employees to work from home through the use of modern technology.

Minister Gunawardena said since a large number of state sector employees worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to gain valuable technology lessons.

Speaking during an event to hand over appointments to a group of graduates in Maharagama, the Minister emphasized the importance of utilising new technology in day-to-day activities.

Minister Gunawardana said the government was forced to impose lockdowns during the height of the lockdown, and state and private sector workers were compelled to work from home.

He said during that time, workers were using modern technology to complete their tasks.

The Minister said during the time period, they realise that certain functions can be completed while being at home through the use of new technology.

He said therefore it is prudent to use new technology and create an efficient state service.

Minister Gunawardena also said among the 52,000 graduates who received permanent employment recently, around 24,000 were recruited to the education sector.

He requested new recruits to use modern technology and work for the benefit of the people and the country.

(Source: News Radio)