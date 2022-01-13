Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws his letter of retirement

Sri Lanka cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa has withdrawn his letter of retirement handed over to the national cricket board.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed in a statement issued today (January 13).

Bhanuka on January 03, had informed the SLC in writing of his decision to retire from international cricket.

Following his announcement, several former cricketers including Lasith Malinga requested him to reconsider his decision.

Besides, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa also made a public appeal calling on Bhanuka to reconsider his decision.