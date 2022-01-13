Theshara Jayasinghe removed as Litro Gas Chairman – Renuka Perera nominated as the next Chairman

It is reported that the Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. Theshara Jayasinghe has been removed from the post.

A large number of gas-related incidents including explosions of gas stoves have been reported islandwide in recent days due to the importation and distribution of modified gas throughout the island.

Many were displeased with Jayasinghe as he failed to inform the public regarding the ongoing issues as well as he repeatedly avoided the media despite interrogations regarding the current situation.

The Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Renuka Perera says his name has been proposed for the post of Chairman of the Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Theshara Jayasinghe.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has undertaken an inspection tour of the Litro Gas Storage Terminal in Kerawalapitiya.

The President is reported to have visited the Storage Terminal this morning (January 13).