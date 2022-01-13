India extends USD 900 Million financial facility to Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission has confirmed the extension of USD 900 million financial facility including USD 400 million currency swap to Sri Lanka.

The High Commission tweeted that the High Commissioner met the Governor of the Central Bank and conveyed India’s support to Sri Lanka.

“The High Commissioner met the CBSL Governor and expressed India’s strong support to SriLanka in the wake of RBI extending over US$ 900 million facilities over the last week. These include deferment of Asian Clearing Union settlement of over US$ 500 million and a currency swap of US$ 400 million,” the High Commission’s tweet described.